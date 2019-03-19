This week’s Apple launches ain’t over – new iPod touch may be imminent

After dropping new iPad and iMac models this week without much fanfare, Apple might be refreshing another legacy product before the week is out.

According to MacRumors, Apple will unveil the 7th-generation iPod touch on Wednesday March 20 with an equally low-profile press release. The site says it was tipped off that Apple would be hosting Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. With the first two out of the way, that only leaves the first new iPod touch in almost four years.

The 6th-generation model was released in July 2015 and arrived with a 4-inch Retina display and a basic home button. The current model is still on sale in the Apple Store, in 32GB and 128GB options, and is still compatible with iOS 12.

What Apple is plotting with the new model remains to be seen. It’s unlikely the company will bestow an iPod touch with a Face ID sensor, given the new iPad mini and iPad Air both have traditional Home buttons.

However, it seems we will not have to wait too long to find out. With all other versions of the iPod consigned to history, it was somewhat of a surprise when rumours of the company’s plans began circling over the last few months.

Noted analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo tipped the new model in February, claiming it would arrive with an updated processor. The eagle-eyed Apple developer Steve Troughton-Smith also discovered references to a new iPod touch within the iOS 12.2 beta.

Should Apple launch the new iPod touch quietly, it frees the company up to focus on its TV streaming service at the anticipated “it’s show time” event on March 25. The new iPod touch and iPads will likely service as delivery devices for the new platform.

Would you be interested in a new iPod touch? Or has the media player’s ship sailed in the era of the iPhone and iPad? Let us know @TrustedReview on Twitter.