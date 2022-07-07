 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Wearables will be ‘AI Doctors’ from the cloud in 5 years – Expert

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

Wearables will develop to become much more serious medical devices within the next 5 years, potentially to the point where they act as ‘AI Doctors’ from the cloud, according to Rockley Photonics CEO, Andrew Rickman.

Speaking at Wareable’s Future of Wearables event, Rickman said that wearables are currently in a state of flux with no manufacturer having a clear vision, but this will soon change.

“We’re in a process of deciding what is what and what they are really trying to do. [When that’s done] I think we’ll see profoundly different devices with continuous monitoring of our health, providing this ability to have an AI Doctor looking over you from the cloud and taking all the benefits that we’ve talked about,” he explained.

“From our perspective [wearables will become] very [feature] rich for monitoring your health.”

His prediction is in line with current product development in the wearable space. Apple has been marketing its watches as “wellness trackers” for close to half a decade. The firm continues to push the Apple Watch 7’s ECG tracker as a key selling point that can help users spot early signs of heart trouble. Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 4 last year, which features a similar sensor.

Rickman continued to say that while these features are useful, the hardware is still underdeveloped and will require improvements to act as the AI Doctor that he and his firm envision appearing in the near future.

“I look at the hardware today and it is very limited. As we talked about, there’s ECG – two electrode LEDs measure your heart rate and your blood oxygen – and accelerometers measuring step… and there are many of them that are starting with glucose and lactate measuring alcohol as well.“

He added that firms will need to develop more intelligent algorithms to read the data being collected, as well as improve the sensors to truly develop next generation features: “It’s just a matter of human trials, development of the algorithms and touring before we add more to the list.”

Rickman flagged blood alcohol as another potential measurement wearables could help with: “[Blood alcohol] is something that most people can benefit from […] There’s legislation coming in the US where basically, you’ve got to be tested for alcohol, before you can drive a car.”

He continued: “so if your device is actually measuring alcohol, then it’ll let you turn the car on [if you’re under the limit]. If you’re over the limit, you want to turn the car on, it checks a list of biomarkers and says no.”

Rickman noted that his firm is already working with major smartwatch providers to implement the tech in the near future, adding that the biomarkers / data the devices collect would eventually help early diagnosis of a variety of conditions.

You might like…

Samsung to reduce Galaxy S and Galaxy A sales to catch up with iPhone

Samsung to reduce Galaxy S and Galaxy A sales to catch up with iPhone

Jon Mundy 44 mins ago
Executive: Huawei and Apple would have dominated without US sanctions

Executive: Huawei and Apple would have dominated without US sanctions

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Meta AI can translate 200 languages

Meta AI can translate 200 languages

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro designs leak

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro designs leak

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Apple Watch ‘extreme sports’ to have larger battery, display and tougher build – report

Apple Watch ‘extreme sports’ to have larger battery, display and tougher build – report

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Apple Lockdown Mode offers ‘extreme’ protection from scariest iPhone spyware

Apple Lockdown Mode offers ‘extreme’ protection from scariest iPhone spyware

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.