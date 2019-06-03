Prime Day’s approaching and if you are reading this page, then it’s more than likely that you’re warming up to hunt down the best wearable deals during the event. So stretch it out, prepare yourself to get a little bit sweaty and sprint, long jump or hurdle towards the latest wearable offers.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking to bulk up or simply get a bit fitter. You might even want a smartwatch simply so you can keep a tab on all your incoming notifications, which, let’s face it, is a competitive sporting event in itself. Whatever you’re after, we’ll be compiling this page with all the latest Prime Day Wearable deals as we get them. Bookmark us now and keep a close eye.

In the meantime, here’s some background information to ensure you are fully prepared for the event.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Every year, Amazon has a sale period open to its Amazon Prime Members, where products across number of categories are discounted. But fear not – even if you aren’t an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a free trial in advance and still benefit from all the offers. Think of it as a mini-Black Friday, but unlike that orgy of buying, Prime Day deals can last up to 36 hours before they expire.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019?

That’s a good question. Amazon doesn’t announce the exact date or time this far in advance but usually it’s mid-July, just at the moment when you’d prefer to be sitting on a beach than surfing the web for 10% off a Fitbit. If we were to hazard a guess based on previous years, we’d suggest you make plans for 15th July but that’s not confirmed yet. We’d expect deals to end the following day, with most deals being live across the bulk of that week.

How do I benefit from Amazon Prime Day deals?

Amazon runs so called ‘lightning deals’ every day normally, but during Prime Day these only become available to Amazon Prime subscribers. The best way to take advantage of this, for a discounted wearable, is to monitor any upcoming wearable deals in the Upcoming Deals section when logged into your Amazon account. Clicking on ‘Watch this deal’ makes this show up in Today’s Deals. If you have the Amazon App on your phone, and notifications enabled, you’ll get a message on your phone when the deal goes live.

Alternatively, bookmark this page – we’ll be updating it with the wearable deals that are worth your time – and make a group of tech journalists happy.

What is the Best Smartwatch for 2019?

Always top dog as the most aesthetically pleasing in tech, Apple trumps with the Apple Watch Series 4 with a variety of straps to choose from and a vibrant, bezel-free display. The software also packs a punch, pegged by yours truly as one of the most feature-packed smartwatches out there. Track a number of different activities including tracking your swim, or monitor your heartbeat with ECG technologies. A real all-rounder, it’s definitely worth looking out for the deals of the Apple Watch Series 4 this Prime Day 2019.

(Back to top)



What is the Best Fitness Tracker for 2019?

For the best fitness tracker, the FitBit Charge 3 takes the number one spot. With it’s sleek, non-offensive design, it sits comfortably on the wrist and boasts a bigger screen than some of its predecessors. On a more practical level, it also has a great battery life, allowing you to track for days on end and even during the night for an interesting insight into your sleeping patterns. Ideal for those individuals intimidated before the more complex fitness trackers, this is the perfect choice for those new to a more healthy, active lifestyle or those who’ve been doing it for a little while.

What sorts of wearables discounts did we see last year?

The main action was around Amazon products, for example the Echo, and bizarrely, in the UK, around cordless drills.

But we also saw substantial discounts around the Nokia Steel, the Garmin Forerunner 235, the Huawei Watch 2, and the Fitbit Blaze. So assuming last year is a guide, expect to see a few items worth your time.

If you’re wondering whether Prime Day offers good value compared to Black Friday, Prime Day 2017 boasted better discounts across 76% of its deals against Black Friday the same year.

