We really hope this is what Google Stadia looks like on Pixel 4

We love looking at fan-made concepts for forthcoming products. It allows us to get a sense for what might be and then to compare it to what the companies in question eventually unveil.

Indeed, for as much as we know about the Google Stadia platform, we’re still waiting to see how the game streaming service will look on the multitude of devices it’ll be available on.

So it’ll be interesting to see how this concept Stadia app for Android measures up to what Google eventually releases later this year. The quite gorgeous mocked-up screenshots posted to Reddit by user DeanEncoded, shows tabs for Home, My Library, Game Store and Friends.

The Home tab features quick access to Recently Played titles as well as the opportunity to Discover new games with video trailers ,and a deal for the Borderlands 3 + Stadia Pack.

In the Library tab there’s access to Favourites and My Games, while the Game Store features some optimistically priced titles with the ability to browse categories, and titles recommended for you.

Further images published to Twitter show a game description, how long the game is likely to take to play, the connectivity status of the controller and a ‘Let’s Play’ invitation to get started with the gameplay. The start screen for the Stadia app, in this instance, offers the chance to choose the account and connect a controller.

Overall, there’s plenty of white space with colourful thumbnails for the content in question. Of course, Google will likely provide a dark mode version of the app too, when it eventually rolls around. Here’s how that might look, if Google is kind enough to bestow it upon Stadia gamers. Thanks, Dean!

Whatever Google comes up with us going to go some to beat the artist’s impressions.

