We might see the Pixel Buds 2 sooner than we’d expected

A fresh listing on Taiwan’s NCC database has confirmed that Google is gearing up to reveal the second generation of its true-wireless Google Pixel Buds.

Unfortunately, the listing really doesn’t give much away, but it does give us hope that Google is still on track to release the Pixel Buds 2 by the end of 2020.

Related: Best wireless earbuds

The only real snippet to glean from the listing is that the earbuds have their own distinct model numbers: G1007 for the left and G1008 for the right (via MySmartPrice).

Although new features haven’t been confirmed for the new Buds, the difference in model numbers suggests that there could be different functions assigned to each ear.

This is actually the second time that the Buds have cropped up on a database, having appeared previously on the Wireless Charging Consortium according to 91Mobiles. Again, there was very little to glean from this earlier leak, but it did suggest that the Pixel Buds 2 will, like their predecessor, come packed with a handy wireless charging case.

Google first gave us a sneaky preview of the Buds last year, when it showed off the new design at the Made by Google event. We were shown the new cute circular shape and told that the new Buds would support quick-access to the Google Assistant.

Crucially, the new Buds will also sit flush against your ear, which should drastically improve the noise-cancellation. They’ll also come packed with four mics and have the same hefty battery life as the original model (five hours on full-charge, but the portable case is able to deliver an additional 24 hours of juice).

Related: Best headphones 2020

Google Translate will be on the new buds as well, so you should be able to listen and translate foreign languages on the go.

We were underwhelmed by the first wireless buds from Google, finding them cumbersome and fiddly. Hopefully the new models will offer some big improvements – and judging from the sudden appearance of database listings, we might not have too long until we get to find out all the new specs.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…