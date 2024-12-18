We may have got the iPhone 17 design all wrong

There’s a chance recent supply chain rumours about the iPhone 17 design are wrong about one vital area.

According to a recent Weibo post from leaker Instant Digital, the iPhone 17’s camera module won’t be switching to a stretched out horizontal arrangement, as had recently been asserted.

“My source told me that the appearance of the back has indeed changed,” said the leaker via machine translation, “but the layout of the three cameras is still triangular, not the horizontal bar spread on the Internet now.”

As MacRumors points out, this particular leaker has a somewhat hit and miss track record when it comes to Apple leaks and rumours. However, they did accurately predict the launch of the yellow iPhone 14 as well as the frosted black glass of the iPhone 15, among many other things.

These are the sorts of predictions that seem to confirm they have a source on the inside of the production process, so this latest tip is worth taking note of.

Last week we reported on a seemingly leaked supply chain component, which appeared to suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro would adopt a Pixel 9-like width-spanning camera module. Recent iPhone Pro models have used a squat triangular arrangement over on the left corner of the phone.

Other rumours have suggested that the iPhone 17’s new camera module will be made of aluminium rather than the current 3D glass, with the bottom half of the rear cover still being made of glass to enable wireless charging.

All we can say with any confidence this far out from the iPhone 17’s launch – which is still the best part of a year away, remember – is that it’s going to be different. That’s exciting enough for now, given that Apple has stuck with the same basic design since the launch of the iPhone 12 in 2020.