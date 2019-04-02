WD Price Drop: 6TB My Book Portable Hard Drive, Save £91

Are you looking for somewhere to store all your holiday snaps and videos this summer? Look no further than the My Book Desktop Hard Drive from Western Digital. With a near 50% saving off the original price, the 6TB Hard Drive can be had for just £100.25.

Western Digital has been making some of the world’s best storage devices for years and right now, they have one of the best deals to match. While the My Book Desktop Hard Drive comes in a range of storage sizes, the 6TB hard drive is currently £100.25, down from the standard price of £192, making this a deal that you do not want to miss out on.

WD Portable Hard Drive Deal WD 6 TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive - Black This 6TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive is not only the perfect size for all your holiday photos and videos this summer, but also the perfect price right now, at a near 50% off.

6TB is more than enough space to not only store your summer holiday photos and videos, but your music and important documents, while leaving you with plenty of room to spare. You can also ensure your online life is preserved with the included WD Discovery software. The WD Discovery import allows you to connect all your popular social media platforms and cloud storage services to your hard drive, including Facebook, Google Drive and iCloud.

With WD backup software included for Windows and Apple Time Machine compatibility for Mac, as well as a three-year warranty, you can be sure to put your trust in this exceptional stand-up hard drive. To further ease your mind, all stored data, as well as data transfers can be secured with password protection with hardware encryption.

As recommended in a customer review on Amazon, this user stated: “It’s large and fast and does what I need it to do at a reasonable price point” With it being considered a reasonable price point at full price, you can only imagine what a score it is, getting this hard drive for nearly half the amount.

WD Portable Hard Drive Deal WD 6 TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive - Black This 6TB My Book Desktop Hard Drive is not only the perfect size for all your holiday photos and videos this summer, but also the perfect price right now, at a near 50% off.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.