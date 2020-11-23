Waze testing support for Apple CarPlay Dashboard

The popular Google-owned navigation app Waze is testing support for the Apple CarPlay split-screen dashboard.

A photo published by The Verge shows Waze running on the handy home screen view, which also shows an ongoing phone call, the map showing the route and ETA, while also displaying the next navigation point.

Waze has offered support for CarPlay since 2018, but it’s now adding compatibility with the newer dashboard feature which was introduced within iOS 13.4 earlier this year. Dashboard also allows for music controls to be placed on the screen alongside the navigation apps.

Right now the support appears to be available in an early beta of the app, and Waze hasn’t confirmed when it’ll come to the wider user base. Google Maps currently supports the CarPlay dashboard. Naturally, so does Apple Maps.

A Waze spokesperson said: “We actually don’t have anything to share right now. Will be sure to keep you posted if/when we do.” The tipster who shared the image with The Verge said the feature is “really smooth” and a “game-changer.”

Waze has long been a favourite among drivers in busy areas, where the shortest route isn’t always the fastest. It relies on crowd-sourced data from drivers who warn overs of congestion, accidents, speed traps and more. It also offers a carpooling service, which was quite handy before the pandemic.

