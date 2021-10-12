 large image

Waze taps Headspace to ease your road rage and traffic jam blues

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google-owned navigation app Waze is hoping to bring a little zen to drivers by integrating the Headspace mindfulness app.

The idea behind the link-up is to get drivers in the right frame of mind to tackle the roads, deal with traffic and the actions of other road users.

Headspace is bringing five choosable “Moods” for the drive ahead: Aware, Bright, Hopeful, Joyful, and Open. These moods will change the in-app design, logos, icons and typeface.

On top of that, Headspace’s director of meditation Eve Lewis Prieto will read you the driving directions, which sounds somewhat like a cure for road rage.

Users can also alter the in-app car icon to a hot air balloon and access content from a special Spotify playlist with content from Headspace. That’ll be available via the Waze Audio Player.

Speaking to the Waze blog, Prieto says: “Rather than thinking of meditation as a chore or something “extra to do” I think about it as a treat for me, especially on days where my mind feels very busy and occupied.

“The good news is that you can start using the Headspace experience on Waze to learn ways to cultivate a more aware, open, and curious mind by bringing your attention to the task of driving by letting go of emotions that are not serving you and engaging the senses.

“It is amazing how much of the time we drive on autopilot and we actually miss a lot of the journey, which also applies to how we roll through life, more focused on the destination rather than enjoying the journey.” https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/5kzu984CXB3iTmshDvj8He

You can an enable Headspace within the Waze app by clicking here.

Does a little pre-ignition meditation help you stay calm on the roads? Will you be using the Headspace moods within Waze? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

