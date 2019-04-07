Watford vs Wolves Live Stream: How to watch FA Cup semi-final live online

Watford vs Wolves FA Cup Semi-Final Live Stream. Our guide offers everything you need to watch the Wembley semi online this Sunday. We’ve got the kick-off time, channel guide and even a prediction.

You’d have got pretty long odds on a Watford vs Wolves FA Cup semi-final at the start of the season. However, the big guns have fallen like flies since the 3rd round in January. Watford and Wolves have managed to carry their impressive Premier League form into the world’s most famous cup competition.

The 8th and 9th placed teams in the Premier League will descend upon Wembley Stadium on Sunday for the right to play Manchester City in the final.

Watford and Wolves have met eight times in the competition previously, but Watford have won just one of those ties. Indeed, in 1912, Wolves beat The Hornets 10-0 in a first-round replay. Watford were a non-league side back then though.

The midlanders have serious pedigree in the competition having lifted the FA Cup four times, the last time being in 1960. Watford are looking to secure a first appearance in the final since losing to Everton in 1984.

Watford vs Wolves: Kick off time and how to watch

The second Wembley semi-final of the weekend will take place on Sunday, with kick off at 16:00 BST. BT Sport has the rights to the game and will be showing it on BT Sport 2 HD, and in ultra-high definition on BT Sport 4K UHD. Coverage starts at 15:30.

If you do subscribe to BT Sport, you’ll also be able to live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

Read more: Best VPN

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

What’s your prediction for Watford vs Wolves on Sunday? We’re going with 2-1 win for Wolves, who’ll to on to shock Manchester City in the final. What do you reckon? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.