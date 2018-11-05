Apple rolls out watchOS 5.1.1 to remedy bricking issue

Apple has released a new update for the Apple Watch to rectify the damaging installation bug that rendered many owners’ smartwatches completely unusable.

The launch of Apple’s watchOS 5.1.1 comes after the company halted the rollout of watchOS 5.1 last week, following complaints from scores of users whose watches were stuck on the Apple logo.

For Apple Watch owners who’d avoided the 5.1 update, watchOS 5.1.1 delivers the new features promised all along. Those include new solid colour watch faces, Group FaceTime (audio only) and a host of new emoji options.

However, unfortunately, those who were affected by the bug won’t just be able to install watchOS 5.1.1 and get on with life. They’re still being advised to contact Apple Support for a remedy.

When acknowledging the issue, Apple said: “Due to a small number of Apple Watch customers experiencing an issue while installing WatchOS 5.1 today, we’ve pulled back the software update as a precaution,”

“Any customers impacted should contact AppleCare, but no action is required if the update installed successfully. We are working on a fix for an upcoming software update.”

As well as the features promised in watchOS 5.1 promises a fix for the Walkie-Talkie app as well as an issue where Activity rewards were not displaying correctly.

The latest generation Apple Watch introduces a number of potentially life-saving tools, such as fall detection and an ECG and notifications when the heartbeat become irregular. It also offers a larger display, making room for more complex watch faces, and a sleeker overall design.

However, there’s no real boost to the battery life, no always-on display and no native sleep tracking. Still, our mobile editor Max Parker says it’s the best smartwatch yet.

Have you had any problems with the watchOS 5.1 update? Or was it smooth sailing for you? If not, has Apple Support helped you resolve the issue in a satisfactory matter?