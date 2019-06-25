WatchOS 6 beta: key Apple Watch update now available to a lucky few

Apple has started rolling out a beta version of its spiffy new watchOS 6 to a lucky few Apple Watch owners, ahead of its public release.

The news broke when writers at AppleInsider spotted AppleSeed invitation emails going out to select Apple Watch users on Monday. The AppleSeed program is a more in depth version of a general public beta and is designed to let participants give direct feedback to Apple.

“We are extending you an exclusive invitation to join the AppleSeed Program and take part in shaping watchOS 6. As a participant, you’ll get to test-drive a pre-release software and provide your feedback,” explained the invite.

“Our program also includes an community discussion board, questionnaires and a Feedback Assistant application that let you report any quality and usability issues you find, directly to Apple. Help us improve the quality of the next release and join today.”

WatchOS 6 is the latest version of Apple’s wearable operating system. It’s still in its early stages but Apple has already unveiled a wealth of great new features that’ll appear on it. These include the addition of the App Store, which will let users directly download apps to their Apple Watch, and a new calculator app. It also brings a load of new watch faces and general improvements to the OS fitness tracking services.

WatchOS 6 is one of many new Apple operating systems currently running in beta. The company is also running a developer beta for its latest iOS 13 mobile and MacOS Catalina desktop operating systems.

The final versions of each are expected to launch on new hardware by the end of the year. WatchOS 6 is expected to arrive on the rumoured Apple Watch Series 5.

Official information about the new wearable is few and far between, outside of the fact it is expected to debut alongside the, also currently fictional, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR 2 in September.

