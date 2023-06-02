watchOS 10 could be the surprise hit of WWDC

Apple is revamping a slew of key Apple Watch apps within the forthcoming watchOS 10, according to a new report.

The idea, according to a new Bloomberg report, is to make better use of the larger Apple Watch Ultra screen and, intriguingly, larger versions of the standard devices.

In a WWDC preview piece, the well-connected Mark Gurman writes: “Apple is revamping all of the core apps on the Apple Watch with new designs to take advantage of the larger displays on the Apple Watch Ultra and larger standard watches.”

This might resolve some of the complaints from those who splashed out on the extreme sports version of the Apple Watch. It has the largest display Apple has ever placed on an Apple Watch (49mm), but unfortunately Apple didn’t fully optimise the operating system for the larger display.

However, it also leads us to believe the forthcoming Apple Watch 9 might have larger screens.

As already reported by Gurman over the past few months, the latest Apple Watch software update will be quite a considerable upgrade. Reports say there’ll be a focus on widgets as an underpinning tenet of the operating system. It’s even possible the Digital Crown hardware feature could be used to open up the widgets.

Apple is expected to showcase new Apple Watch software features at next week’s WWDC 2023 keynote. The annual event will begin with the keynote on June 5, airing at 6pm UK time.

As well as watchOS 10, Apple is also scheduled to announce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, as well as a new version of the Mac operating system. However, there’ll be even more intrigue pertaining to the potential launch of a new operating system designed for mixed reality experiences.

Apple is also highly expected to launch new Mac hardware as well as the Reality Pro mixed reality headset.