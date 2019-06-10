How to watch Ubisoft’s E3 2019 live stream

Ubisoft’s conference will likely be overshadowed by Keanu Reeves and a whole new ruddy Xbox coming out of Microsoft during last night’s conference, but there’s still plenty of reason to watch this. We’re expecting to find out more about the studio’s forthcoming Beyond Good and Evil 2, Watch Dogs Legion, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and more.

In terms of rumours, you might even see a new PvE focused Rainbow Six title, and while I don’t think it’ll happen, rumours of a new Splinter Cell keep poking their head up. Could this be the rumoured secretive action adventure title that keeps being talked about? Probably not, as that is supposedly something that will feel like a next-generation Breath of the Wild.

For those of you watching at home, I’d recommend a shot every time someone says next generation. I can’t see any problems with that game.

We’ll likely also see some updates for Rainbow Six Siege, Steep, The Division 2 and even For Honor. When it comes to live games, nobody does it better than Ubisoft. So, strap in. This one will be fun.

Whatever is revealed, the Trusted Reviews team is at hand to report on every big news story and announcement.

Related: Xbox 2 vs Google Stadia

Ubisoft E3 2o19 date and time – when does it start?

The Ubisoft live stream kicks off at 8:00pm BST today. The main stream kicks off at 9:00PM BST

Related: Xbox 2

How can I watch the Ubisoft E3 2019 press conference?

You can watch the Ubisoft E3 2019 press conference right here, so you don’t need to go searching through YouTube channels and Twitch streams.

The live stream will start playing at 8pm BST today, which isn’t long away at all, then the main stream will kick in at 9pm BST, and unveil some of Ubisoft’s forthcoming titles. Grab the popcorn, because this one is going to be a lot of fun.