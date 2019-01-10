Samsung Galaxy S10 launch event confirmed – here’s how to watch

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range of flagship smartphones will be unveiled at an Unpacked event on February 20, the company has confirmed.

In a tweet on the official Samsung Mobile account on Thursday, the company confirmed the date and posted a cryptic teaser video, which appears to show a pair of phones with non-existent bezels.

The event takes place in San Francisco on Wednesday 20 February, which is a few days before the Mobile World Congress show kicks-off in Barcelona on Sunday February 24. Many observers had tipped Samsung would choose to unveil the device at the annual mobile expo, but the company will instead host its own standalone event 10,000km away.

In a post on the Samsung Newsroom website, the company writes: “On February 20, Samsung Electronics will unveil new devices that promise to usher in new Galaxy experiences based on 10 years of innovations. The exciting reveal will take place at the Samsung Galaxy UNPACKED event in San Francisco.”

The precise location is yet to be revealed, but the firm is promising to live stream all of the action on its website during the day.

“To experience the magic, simply head to news.samsung.com/global, www.samsungmobilepress.com, www.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com for live streaming coverage on the day.”

The company is expected to launch at least three Galaxy S10 smartphones on the day. An entry-level 5.8-inch phone that could be called the S10 Lite or S10 E, a standard 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 and a premium 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+.

Samsung is also plotting a 5G version of the S10+, according to reports, but it’s unclear whether that will launch immediately, with the 5G infrastructure yet to launch.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S launch the highlight of the tech year for you? Or are you more intrigued by the forthcoming foldable phone? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.