How to watch PSG vs Real Madrid in the Champions League live on TV and online

How to watch PSG vs Real Madrid in the Champions League. The knock-out stages begin with a cracker as Real Madrid travel to the French capital to take on PSG. Here’s how to watch.

Ah, the Kylian Mbappe derby! If you believe the rumours, his current club Paris Saint Germain are hosting his future club Real Madrid in the Champions last 16 first leg tonight.

While the focus is sure to be on the French international, there’s the small matter of a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs. While the two clubs are of a similar profile these days, their records in Europe’s elite club competition couldn’t be more contrasting. Real have won ol’ Big Ears a record 13 times, while the Parisians have failed to do so, despite the recent injection of billions in Qatari oil money.

As well as Mbappe (for now), PSG will be hoping a couple of notable Barcelona old boys can return to haunt the ‘King’s Club’ on more time. Can Messi and Neymar Jr. do it again?

Here’s how to watch PSG vs Real Madrid

PSG vs Real Madrid kick-off time

PSG vs Real Madrid will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday February 15. The game will be played at the famous old Parc de Princes stadium in Paris. Elsewhere tonight, Sporting Lisbon host Manchester City in the other last 16 tie. That also kicks off at 8pm.

How to watch PSG vs Real Madrid

Again we’re pointing you towards BT Sport for tonight’s game, which is where you’ll be able to watch all of the Champions League action this season. There are plenty of subscription options, some of which you can see below.

Coverage of tonight’s game starts at 7:15pm UK time on BT Sport 3. If you’re hoping to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Man City, you’ll find that game on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

