Peacemaker is a spin-off from the 2021 (anti) superhero film The Suicide Squad, and sees John Cena reprise his role as the titular character as a returns home after his tussle with Bloodsport.

Written by James Gunn, who directed The Suicide Squad film, he also directed five episodes of the TV series. It’s another one of his eccentric, silly and somewhat gleefully violent takes on the superhero genre.

And with Peacemaker at the heart of it, a man who memorably said “I cherish peace with all of my heart. I don’t care how many men, women and children I kill to get it”, the series follows him as he joins an A.R.G.U.S. black ops squad called Project Butterfly, sent on a mission to find and eliminate parasitic butterfly-like creatures who have taken over people’s bodies across the world. See, we did say this was eccentric TV series.

A few cast members from the film return but this is a mostly new cast along for the ride. And be sure to watch the entire series as there’s a few surprises to be found.

Peacemaker premiered on HBO Max in the US on January 13th, initially with three episodes dropping and the other five episodes released at an weekly intervals.

In the UK, all episodes of Peacemaker will be made available to view on March 22nd, so you can binge the entire season in one day (if you have plenty of spare time)

How to watch Peacemaker in the UK?

Peacemaker is exclusive to Sky and the NOW streaming service, which means you’ll need be to be a subscriber to either service to watch the series.

The show wasn’t available on HBO Max in 4K HDR, so unless something changes, you’re likely to be watching the show in Full HD (1080p). NOW’s standard tier only allows for 720p, so you’ll need the NOW Boost add-on to watch in full 1080p HD and Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

