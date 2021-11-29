Watch out Tesla – Nissan going big on electric vehicles

Nissan has big plans for its electric vehicles division, with £13.2 billion of investment planned over the next five years.

The Japanese automotive giant has just announced its ‘Ambition 2030’ vision, and EVs are at its core. As part of the plan, Nissan will invest 2 trillion yen (around £13.2 billion or $17.6 billion) to accelerate its electrification process over the next five years.

During this period the company will launch 23 new electrified models and 15 new EVs, with a target of 50% electrification across the Nissan and INFINITI ranges by 2030. What’s more, 20 of those new electrified vehicles should arrive in the next five years.

As a result of this push, Nissan hopes to increase sales of its electric vehicles by 75% in Europe and by 40% in the US over the next decade.

Nissan has also revealed that it plans to launch EVs running on its proprietary all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by 2028. These solid state batteries will apparently reduce charging time to one-third, and will make EVs more efficient and cost-effective to run.

It plans to bring the cost of battery packs down to $75 per kWh by 2028, and beyond that to $65 per kWh, which would achieve price parity between electric vehicles and and traditional gas guzzlers – something all EV companies are avidly pursuing.

Back at the start of 2021, Nissan claimed that it wanted all of its brand new car ranges to be electric by the early 2030s. It also outlined its goal to be carbon neutral by 2050.