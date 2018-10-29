OnePlus 6T Launch Event Live Stream: How to watch the unveiling online

OnePlus is set to launch its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T, at its ‘Unlock the Speed’ event in New York City this afternoon. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch the OnePlus 6T launch event online, including full live stream details and timings.

Thanks to the multitude of leaks and teasers we’ve seen over recent weeks, we’ve got a very good idea of what to expect from OnePlus today.

The highly anticipated successor to the excellent OnePlus 6 will likely feature a 6.4-inch, 2340 x 1080 display, a dual rear camera setup, combining 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors, and an in-display fingerprint sensor, called Screen Unlock.

We’re also expecting the 6T to have a waterdrop-style screen notch, 3700mAh battery and no headphone jack.

OnePlus 6T Launch Event Live Stream: When does it start and how do I tune in?

As is always the case with major phone launches, you’ll be able to live stream all of the action online.

OnePlus’ Unlock the Speed launch event kicks off at 3pm GMT (which is 11am in New York), on October 29. We imagine the event will last around an hour or so.

The launch was originally scheduled for October 17, but was then pushed back to October 30. However, after it emerged that Apple was planning to reveal its new iPad Pro on the same day, OnePlus decided to bring its 6T event forward.

To stream the OnePlus 6T launch live, simply hit the play button below just before 3pm. You can also set yourself a reminder here.

The OnePlus 6T will be the easiest OnePlus handset to buy to date. The invitation-only system is long gone, as is OnePlus’ exclusivity arrangement with O2.

As well as O2, Vodafone and EE will be offering the OnePlus 6T − it appears that Three will miss out − and you’ll also be able to buy the new smartphone from Amazon UK, John Lewis, Carphone Warehouse and, of course, directly from OnePlus.

