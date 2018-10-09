Google Pixel 3 Launch Live Stream: How to watch Made by Google online

Google Pixel 3 Launch Live Stream: How to watch Made by Google 2018 online today

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are set to be unveiled at a special ‘Made by Google’ event in New York City today. Fortunately, all the action is going to be live streamed, so you can tune in from anywhere. Here’s how to watch the Google Pixel 3 launch live online.

Whether you want to know the Pixel 3 launch UK time or how to watch Made by Google 2018 live, all the details you need are right here in one handy place. Shall we begin?

Read more: Best smartphone

Google Pixel 3 Launch Event Time: When does Made by Google 2018 start today?

The Pixel 3 launch event is taking place at Spring Studios in New York City. It’s scheduled to kick off at 11am local time, which is 4pm BST.

Live streams for major tech launches usually begin a little earlier than scheduled, so if you’ve got nothing on this afternoon, you can… soak up the atmosphere and hunt for clues in the decor by logging on just ahead of time.

Pixel 3 Launch Live Stream: Where to watch Made by Google online

As you’d expect, Google is pulling out all the stops for today’s event, and you’ll be able to tune in on Twitter and YouTube (stream embedded above). Hit the Play button and you’ll even be able to set yourself a reminder. There’s also a Facebook event you can RSVP to.

Here are some quick links to help you out:

It isn’t clear how long the launch event will last, but these things tend to take around two hours.

Google Pixel 3 Launch: What to expect from Made by Google

We think we already know pretty much everything there is to know about Google’s new flagship smartphones, thanks to a deluge of recent leaks, but the company still believes it has a surprise or two in store.

As well as the aforementioned Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL handsets, we’re also expecting Google to unveil a Pixel Slate tablet, a new Chromecast 2018, and the Google Home Hub smart display. Check out our Google October event preview for a rundown of all the new products set to be revealed.

What features would you like to see on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.