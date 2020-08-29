How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online – FA Community Shield live stream

The FA Community Shield is the traditional curtain raiser for the domestic football season and this year Premier League Champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Arsenal at Wembley. Our guide will tell you how to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Community Shield wherever you are.

Arsenal vs Liverpool kick-off time

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Community Shield will be played at an empty Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday August 29. It will kick off at 4:30pm BST.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live online

BT Sport has the rights to show the Community Shield in the UK. This game will be screened on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 4:00pm. It’ll also be available in 4K on BT Ultimate.

If you’re not you’re not a full BT Sport subscriber, there are multiple ways to sign-up. If you don’t subscribe to a Pay TV service, you can simply grab a BT Sport monthly pass for no-strings access to the entire BT Sport channel line up. From here you’ll be able to watch online or via the BT Sport mobile apps, as well as an array of smart TV apps.

Arsenal vs Liverpool match preview

It seems like only weeks ago the Premier League season came to a close… well maybe that’s because it is only weeks ago. After a short break and an even shorter pre-season, the domestic curtain raiser is upon us. Liverpool go into their first Community Shield as league champions for the first time since 1990. FA Cup specialists Arsenal earned their place by securing a 13th trophy against Chelsea less than a month ago.

While the Community Shield is essentially a friendly, the first item of silverware of the season is up for grabs and both teams will be keen to add to their collection. The reigning Premier League champions Liverpool will be favourites and have had a slightly longer pre-season than Arsenal.

However, the Gunners emerged victorious the last time the two sides met, earning a surprise 2-1 victory over the newly-crowned champs. Arsenal have started to look the part under Mikel Arteta, but the acid test will come in the Spaniard’s first full season in charge.

We’re looking forward to an entertaining game at Wembley, with both sides making plenty of changes to account for the short pre-season schedule.

