How to watch Horizon 2: Forbidden West gameplay reveal at State of Play

Horizon 2: Forbidden West – only of the most anticipated upcoming PS5 games – will be the subject of a PlayStation State of Play stream today. Here’s how to watch the gameplay reveal.

Today’s the day (or tonight’s the night) for PS5 owners and fanciers with a love for a PlayStation exclusive. The State of Play livestream will be headlined by 14 minutes of previously unseen gameplay gameplay for Horizon 2: Forbidden West, captured on PS5.

Here’s how and when to watch the first Horizon 2: Forbidden West gameplay reveal ahead the futuristic adventure game’s release, hopefully later this year.

How to watch Horizon 2: Forbidden West gameplay reveal

Sony’s latest State of Play livestream takes place this evening at 10pm UK time and will air right within the YouTube video link embedded below. Or you can follow along on the PlayStation Twitch channel if it tickles your fancy.

There’s also a pre-show currently underway if you feel like joining the party a little early.

Horizon 2: Forbidden West trailers

Tonight might be the first look we get at the gameplay for the long-awaited sequel, but we’ve already had a couple of trailers and you can see the latest one below. Sony is yet to issue a concrete release date for the game, but it’s possible the company spills the beans during State of Play tonight.

The game sees the protagonist Aloy travel to a “far future America” to take on a new generation of robotic enemies, one of which was revealed in the trailer above. We can’t wait to get a glimpse of the gameplay and more baddies during tonight’s State of Play livestream.

The Guerrilla Games made sequel has plenty to live up to, with the original Horizon Zero Dawn game emerging as one of the surprise hits of the PS4 era.

Our reviewer concluded: “I didn’t expect Horizon Zero Dawn to be this good. I doubt I’ll be the only one saying they were surprised that the Killzone developer has been able to deliver a game with such breadth, depth, and consistently rewarding gameplay.”