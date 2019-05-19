Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6: How to watch or stream online

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 stream – how to watch Game of Thrones season 8 tonight in the UK

Want to watch Game of Thrones season 8 online? Here’s the UK time and release of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 and how to catch all the action from Westeros LIVE on Sky Atlantic, NOW TV, and more. All the details you need to stream Game of Thrones season 8 are right here in one handy place, just in time for the series finale.

We’re finally here folks, after eight years and eight unforgettable seasons, the Game of Thrones ending is upon us. By the end of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6, we will know once and for all, who will sit on the Iron Throne.

Try as I might to avoid specific spoilers of last week’s episode (a tricky business for anyone who uses the internet), The Bells wiped out a ton of Game of Thrones characters from the chessboard. Let’s just say that with these main players out of the picture, the series finale looks to present a very different political landscape than the one we’ve become accustomed to in Westeros.

Whether Game of Thrones season 8 has been your cup of tea or not, there’s no denying that tonight’s finale episode will be one of the most talked about events in television history.

As such, the Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 trailer has made sure to give as little information away as possible. From the little we can gather of the final trailer, it should come as no surprise that Daenerys is a changed woman. After everything she’s been through (and the current state of King’s Landing), it’s anyone’s guess as to what the Mother of Dragons plans to do next.

There’s no sign of Jon Snow, Ser Davos or anyone who stayed up North following the Battle of Winterfell. Could it be that we’ve already said goodbye to Sansa Stark and Brienne of Tarth without realising it?

The only characters we do see, aside from Khaleesi herself, are Arya Stark and Tyrion Lannister, both of whom don’t seem particularly pleased with the new aesthetic of the Westerosi capital.

TV shows like Game of Thrones only come around once in a blue moon – so do you really want to be the person who misses out on the climactic ending by having it spoiled by some loudmouths on the train? Do the sensible thing and dive into our easy-to-use guide detailing exactly how you can be one of the first people worldwide to feast your eyes on the final episode of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 stream – how to watch Game of Thrones season 8 tonight in the UK and on-demand

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 airs in the UK on Sky Atlantic at the same time it airs on HBO in the US. That’s 9pm US eastern time on Sunday, May 19, and 2am BST in the wee hours of Monday, May 20 here in the UK.

This isn’t great timing for those with commutes to look forward to tomorrow, but here’s a tip – just after the episode airs, it’ll be available to stream on NOW TV, so you can tune in whenever you want.

You’ll also be able to catch-up with the events of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 on Monday night at 9pm BST, when it properly airs on Sky Atlantic.

The good news is that – for many existing Sky subscribers – streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 doesn’t cost anything extra. That’s because of the TV provider’s Sky Go app, which can be easily downloaded and installed on virtually any modern device – including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs and more.

You could also pick up a NOW TV entertainment pass and watch it, either live or on-demand, that way.

You can find the details you need right here.

Don’t have a Sky subscription? Fear not. The telecoms giant also operates an on-demand streaming service, NOW TV, which allows you to buy access to watch Game of Thrones season 8 for a very reasonable price.

In fact, it’s currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to get you going with watching Game of Thrones season 8.

Alternatively, a 3-month pass – which will cover not only streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6, but the entire season – is also on offer for a limited time for just £17.99, which is 25% off the normal price.

You’ll also be able to watch all of Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 on-demand with this epic streaming deal, so take our advice and bag it while you can.

And as we’ve said, there’s a great benefit in that streaming on NOW TV is available as soon as the initial broadcast is over, so you can watch the latest episode and catch up on previous episodes without burning the midnight oil here in the UK!

For the TV event of the decade, it’s a great value bundle that’s well worth it.

Will there be a way to bring Daenerys back from the brink in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6?