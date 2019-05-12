Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5: How to watch or stream online

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5 stream – how to watch Game of Thrones season 8 tonight in the UK

Want to watch Game of Thrones season 8 online? Here’s the UK time and release of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5 and how to catch all the action from Westeros LIVE on Sky Atlantic, NOW TV, and more. All the details you need to stream Game of Thrones season 8 are right here in one handy place.

The Battle of Winterfell might be over, but the Last War is here, and boy is it going to be a big one. Trying my best to skirt around any Game of Thrones spoilers, it seems a though Daenerys Targaryen will stop at nothing to bring down Cersei Lannister after last week’s tragic events.

Things aren’t looking too good for Jon Snow and Jaime Lannister either, with both of these fearless warriors now having to deal with some pretty pertinent family drama.

Throw in the fact that Euron Greyjoy and the Mountain are back in full swing and there’s a good chance that some of our favourite Game of Thrones characters won’t be making it out alive by the end of this week’s episode.

HBO has been coy to show us very few details in the season 8, episode 5 trailer, but there are still a few key plot points that we can make out. With Lannister troops roaming the streets of King’s Landing, I’d be surprised if this week’s action was contained exclusively to outside the city walls. Similarly, Tyrion Lannister’s time as Hand of the Queen could be coming to an end after making one fumble too many.

There’s still no sign of Arya Stark or the Hound though. Maybe they stopped off at a service station on the King’s Road? Here’s hoping they do make an appearance though – they’re like the Westeros equivalent of Batman and Robin.

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5 stream – how to watch Game of Thrones season 8 tonight in the UK and on-demand

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5 will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic at the same time airs on HBO in the US. That’s 9pm US eastern time on Sunday, May 5, but 2am in the wee hours of Monday, May 6 here in Britain.

This isn’t great timing for those with commutes to look forward to tomorrow, but here’s a tip – once the episode has aired, it’ll be available to stream on NOW TV, so you could set the alarm early and watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5 with your morning coffee and still catch that train!

You’ll also be able to catch-up with the events of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5 on Monday night at 9pm BST, when it properly airs on Sky Atlantic.

The good news is that – for many existing Sky subscribers – streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5 doesn’t cost anything extra. That’s because of the TV provider’s Sky Go app, which can be easily downloaded and installed on virtually any modern device – including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs and more.

You could also pick up a NOW TV entertainment pass and watch it, either live or on-demand, that way.

You can find the details you need right here.

Don’t have a Sky subscription? Fear not. The telecoms giant also operates an on-demand streaming service, NOW TV, which will allow you to buy access to watch Game of Thrones season 8 for a very reasonable price.

In fact, it’s currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to get you going with watching Game of Thrones season 8.

Alternatively, a 3-month pass – which will cover not only streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5, but the entire season – is also on offer for a limited time for just £17.99, which is 25% off the normal price.

You’ll also be able to watch all of Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 on-demand with this epic streaming deal, so take our advice and bag it while you can.

And as we’ve said, there’s a great benefit in that streaming on NOW TV is available immediately, so you can watch the latest episode now and future episodes without burning the midnight oil here in the UK!

For the TV event of the decade, it’s a great value bundle that’s well worth it.

Will Daenerys unleash unholy hell on King’s Landing in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 5? Share your thoughts with us on social media @TrustedReviews.