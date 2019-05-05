Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4: How to watch or stream online

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 stream – how to watch Game of Thrones season 8 tonight in the UK

Want to know how to watch Game of Thrones season 8 online? We’ve got you covered our detailed guide, showing you how to stream the latest episode tonight via your TV, smartphone or tablet. You can also find out the UK time and release of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 – allowing you to be one of the first to watch the episode on Now TV and Sky Atlantic, all while managing to avoid spoilers.

Now that we’re past the halfway point of Game of Thrones season 8, there’s very little else that anyone is talking about right now. The best thing you can do is get on board with the hype and enjoy it while it’s still on the air.

With the Battle of Winterfell out of the way, everyone’s excited to see where the Game of Thrones story will go as we enter into the show’s last three episodes ever.

It’s hard to say exactly what the motivations of Jon Snow, Daenerys, Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark and the rest of the Game of Thrones cast will be after the events of last week, but the season 8, episode 4 trailer does give us some clues.

Of the brief glimpse that we’ve seen in the Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 trailer, it seems as though King’s Landing will the biggest focus this time around, as we move away from the frozen antics of the North and its White Walker problem.

Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy also make an appearance, both of whom haven’t been seen since the very first episode of season 8. Will we see their plan finally come to fruition? Only time will tell, but what is certain is that you don’t want to be the only one at the office next week who hasn’t caught up. No one wants to have the episode spoiled for them before they get a chance to watch it.

Whether you love dragons, zombified white-walkers, or just good old-fashioned fantasy heroes, Game of Thrones season 8 has something for you. With both the Iron Throne and future of Westeros itself at stake in the final six episodes of Game of Thrones, we’re sure you want to watch all the action alongside us.

Enter our guide, where you’ll find every last detail you need about the epic show’s final season. Let’s start with the all-important matter of how to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 – and what time Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 is released in the UK.

First, though, a little taste of what to expect.

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 stream – how to watch Game of Thrones season 8 tonight in the UK

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic at the same time airs on HBO in the US. That’s 9pm US eastern time on Sunday, May 5, but 2am in the wee hours of Monday, May 6 here in Britain.

This isn’t great timing, even though tomorrow’s a Bank Holiday, but here’s a tip – once the episode has aired, it’ll be available to stream on NOW TV, so you can instead watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 in bed with your morning coffee!

You’ll also be able to catch-up with the events of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 on Monday night at the more sociable hour of 9pm BST, also on Sky Atlantic.

The good news is that – for many existing Sky subscribers – streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4 doesn’t cost anything extra.

That’s because of the pay TV provider’s Sky Go app, which can be easily downloaded and installed on virtually any modern device – including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs and more.

You can find the details you need right here.

Don’t have a Sky subscription? Fear not. The telecoms giant also operates an on-demand streaming service, NOW TV, which will allow you to buy access to watch Game of Thrones season 8 for a very reasonable price.

In fact, it’s currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to get you going with watching Game of Thrones season 8.

Alternatively, a 3-month pass – which will cover not only streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4, but the entire season – is also on offer for a limited time for just £17.99, which is 25% off the normal price.

You’ll also be able to watch all of Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 on-demand with this epic streaming deal, so take our advice and bag it while you can.

And as we’ve said, there’s a great benefit in that streaming on NOW TV is available immediately, so you can watch the latest episodes without burning the midnight oil here in the UK!

For the TV event of the decade, it’s a great value bundle that’s well worth it.

Will Cersei reveal her plan in Game of Thrones season 8, episode 4? Share your predictions with us on social media @TrustedReviews.