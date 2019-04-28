Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3: How to watch or stream online

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 stream – how to watch Game of Thrones season 8 tonight in the UK

Want to watch Game of Thrones season 8 online? Here’s the UK time and release of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 and how to catch all the action from Westeros LIVE on Sky Atlantic, NOW TV, and more. All the details you need to stream Game of Thrones season 8 are right here in one handy place.

It’s all been building towards this, hasn’t it? After a triumphant return to our screens and suspense building second episode, Game of Thrones season 8 is set to reach new heights of awesomeness with episode 3, where the long-await battle between the living and dead is expected to see a number of fan favourites killed off.

When it debuted all the way back in 2011, few could have expected that Game of Thrones would quite capture the imagination the way it has, but then does anyone care right now?

The fact is, Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 is all anyone will be talking about around the water cool on Monday – and if you haven’t stayed up to watch it, you risk having the action spoiled for you!

Whether you love dragons, zombified white-walkers, or good old fashioned fantasy heroes, Game of Thrones season 8 has something for you. With both the Iron Throne and future of Westeros itself at stake in the final six episodes of Game of Thrones, we’re sure you want to watch all the action alongside us.

Enter our guide, where you’ll find every last detail you need about the epic show’s final season. Let’s start with the all-important matter of how to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 – and what time Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 is released in the UK.

First, though, a little taste of what to expect.

How to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 online: UK time and release date details

Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic at the same time airs on HBO in the US. That’s 9pm US eastern time on Sunday, April 21, but 2am in the wee hours of Monday, April 22 here in Britain.

This isn’t great timing for those with commutes to look forward to tomorrow, but here’s a tip – once the episode has aired, it’ll be available to stream on NOW TV, so you could set the alarm early and watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 with your morning coffee and still catch that train!

You’ll also be able to catch-up with the events of Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 on Monday night at the more sociable hour of 9pm BST, also on Sky Atlantic.

The good news is that – for many existing Sky subscribers – streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3 doesn’t cost anything extra.

That’s because of the pay TV provider’s Sky Go app, which can be easily downloaded and installed on virtually any modern device – including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs and more.

You can find the details you need right here.

Don’t have a Sky subscription? Fear not. The telecoms giant also operates an on-demand streaming service, NOW TV, which will allow you to buy access to watch Game of Thrones season 8 for a very reasonable price.

In fact, it’s currently offering a 7-day FREE trial to get you going with watching Game of Thrones season 8.

Alternatively, a 3-month pass – which will cover not only streaming Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3, but the entire season – is also on offer for a limited time for just £17.99, which is 25% off the normal price.

You’ll also be able to watch all of Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 on-demand with this epic streaming deal, so take our advice and bag it while you can.

And as we’ve said, there’s a great benefit in that streaming on NOW TV is available immediately, so you can watch the latest episodes without burning the midnight oil here in the UK!

For the TV event of the decade, it’s well worth it.

