Watch Game of Thrones for less with NOW TV’s epic Black Friday deals

Winter finally arrives in 2019 when Game of Thrones season 8 is released on Sky Atlantic – and these epic NOW TV Black Friday deals represents the cheapest way to watch the final season of Game of Thrones.

NOW TV is going crazy with its Black Friday 2018 deals, offering price slashed Entertainment Pass bundles with savings of up to £125. A NOW TV Entertainment Pass gets you streaming access to Sky Atlantic and a whole lot more, making it one of the easiest ways to watch premium Sky content like Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies on the cheap.

The best value package sees you get a 12-month NOW TV Entertainment Pass and 12-month Sky Cinema Pass, as well as a NOW TV Stick, all for the bargain price of just £106. The total value of all three is over £230, so you save £124 in total and get everything you need to watch Game of Thrones and more – other highlights next year include Big Little Lies season 2.

Alternatively, if you’ve already got a NOW TV-ready streaming device, you can get a 12-month Entertainment Pass and Sky Cinema Pass for just £99 – a saving of £116 compared to its £215 combined value – or get 12 months of Entertainment and a NOW TV Stick for a mere £52, saving £58.

As you may know, Sky Atlantic is the only place you can watch Game of Thrones in the UK, making this the time to buy in anticipation of things coming to a head in Westeros next year.

The NOW TV Stick is a great streaming device, too, earning a highly respectable 7/10 score in our review, where we deemed it “a simple and convenient way to get the best of Sky.”

