How to watch every Premier League game live online on the final day

It’s the final day of the Premier League season and all ten games will be televised, meaning you can pick and choose between critical games like Leicester vs Man United, West Ham vs Aston Villa and Arsenal vs Watford. Our guide will tell you how to watch wherever you are.

Premier League Final Day kick-off time

On the final day of the Premier League season tradition and fairness dictates that all games start at the same time. So, all ten fixtures will kick-off at 4:00pm BST on Sunday July 26.

How to watch every Premier League game this Sunday

Sky Sports has the rights to show eight of the ten games. Most require an active Sky Sports subscription. Two fixtures are live on BT Sport, which will require a subscription.

Here’s the full line up of games:

Arsenal vs Watford – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Burnley vs Brighton – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Arena

Chelsea vs Wolves – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Football

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Action

Everton vs Bournemouth – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Golf

Leicester vs Man Utd – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Man City vs Norwich – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Pick (FREE) and Sky One

Newcastle vs Liverpool – 4pm kick-off, Live on BT Sport 2 (coverage starts at 3:30pm)

Southampton vs Sheffield United – 4pm kick-off, Live on Sky Sports Mix

West Ham vs Aston Villa – 4pm kick-off, Live on BT Sport 1

Existing Sky Sports subscribers can watch the games on Sky Sports Premier League, Arena, Football, Action, Golf and Main Event, However, if you’re not you’re not a full Sky Sports subscriber, you can still watch by grabbing a Now TV Sky Sports pass.

These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast. See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV:

The free-to-air Sky Pick channel showing Man City vs Norwich is available to watch via the Freeview Play app for iOS and Android, but these are the channel numbers:

Freeview: Channel 11

Freesat: Channel 147

Sky: Channel 159

Virgin Media: Channel 165

The Sky Sports Mix channel requires an active subscription to Sky television, but does not require a full Sky Sports subscription. It will air Southampton vs Sheffield United.

For Newcastle vs Liverpool and West Ham vs Aston Villa you’ll need a BT Sport subscription. You can sign up here.

Premier League Final Day preview

There’s plenty to play for on the final day, with European and relegation issues still to be decided. Leicester City vs Manchester United is an effective knock-out game for Champions League qualification, with United needing only a draw. Chelsea also know a win against Wolves will see them return to the Champions League regardless.

At the bottom end of the table, two from Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth will be relegated from the Premier League. Villa know a win at already-safe West Ham should be enough to secure survival. However, if Watford win against Arsenal it’ll come down to goal difference, with only one goal separating the two teams before kick off.

Bournemouth look the least likely to survive. They need to beat Everton and hope Villa and Watford both lose, in order to stay up on goal difference.

So, there are five games with real meaning. With the right subscriptions, you’ll be able to flick through them all.

