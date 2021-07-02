How to watch England vs Ukraine live on TV and online: Euro 2020 guide

How to watch England vs Ukraine Euro 2020 quarter-final live online: Can the Three Lions make the semi-finals? Here’s our England vs Ukraine guide.

So the Germany hoodoo is over after England’s 2-0 win over their biggest football rivals at Wembley on Tuesday. Now it’s onto the quarter-finals where Gareth Southgate’s side take on Ukraine in a favourable draw.

England go into the game as heavy favourites and, should they emerge victorious, would have a great chance of making the country’s first major tournament final in 55 years.

The big question for Southgate is whether to rotate his squad from the side that coped so well with the German threat so well earlier in the week. Will the likes of Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Jaydon Sancho get a chance from the start? Or will Southgate keep faith with the same XI and formation?

Ukraine were impressive in seeing off Sweden in the second round, with a late winner, just when a penalty shoot out seemed inevitable. Legendary striker turned impressive manager Andriy Shevchenko’s side have been beaten twice in the tournament already, so it would be a massive upset should England be sent packing.

England vs Ukraine kick-off time

England vs Ukraine kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time on Saturday July 3. The game will be played at the Stadio Olympico in Rome, Italy. It’s the first test England will face away from Wembley in this tournament, so it’ll be a chance for Southgate’s side to show what they’re made of on the road.

How to watch England vs Ukraine live on TV and online

England vs Ukraine is on BBC One on Saturday night, with coverage starting at 7:00pm. The BBC coverage is a good thing for us tech fans because the broadcaster has its act together when it comes to 4K HDR coverage. Here’s how to watch Euro 2020 in 4K on the BBC.

Watch Euro 2020 with a VPN

Live terrestrial coverage of Euro 2020 on BBC and ITV means there’s no need to use a VPN to access a different location. However, as always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.