Watch Dogs Legion leaks ahead of E3, and could deliver Brexit before Theresa May

A listing for Watch Dogs 3 has emerged on Amazon UK ahead of E3 2019, teasing the long-rumoured sequel that has been rumoured for months. It will be known as ‘Watch Dog Legion.’

The listing, which was spotted by Wario64 before being confirmed by Kotaku with further details, shines a light on location, gameplay mechanics and more for the hacking adventure.

Firstly, it will be set in a “near-future, dystopian version of London.” Since removed, the listing describes it as a “post-Brexit world in which society, politics and technology have changed and altered London’s fortunes.”

Perhaps Ubisoft expected the UK to be out of the European Union by now, and clearly thinks that leaving it behind is the wrong decision to make if it leads to a dystopia.

To be honest, we’re down for a politically-charged thriller like this, especially if it isn’t afraid to explore the divide that has already begun emerging since the referendum.

In terms of mechanics, Watch Dogs 3 will allow players to take control of any NPC across the open-world, presumably used to complete a variety of different missions.

‘Every individual you meet in the open world has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated and guided by gameplay systems,’ reads the listing.

This mechanic has since been confirmed by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, who says the complicated yet ambitious system may have led to the game being delayed previously.

There’s no sign of a release date in the leak, and we imagine an official announcement will be coming from Ubisoft at E3 2019 alongside all the juicy details.

Given that it’s rather difficult to find a firearm in London, we can see Legion taking a different approach to combat, forcing players to explore non-lethal options of confrontation.

Fingers crossed the Season Pass will provide us with the option to throw milkshakes at people we disagree with, maybe we can even pick the flavours.

Are you excited for Watch Dogs Legion? Hoping to see it revealed at E3 2019? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter or email the editor below.