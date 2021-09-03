 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Watch Christopher Lloyd play Rick Sanchez of Rick and Morty fame

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

While there are an infinite number of Ricks in the multiverse alongside our own C-137 version, it’s clear where the original inspiration came from – Christopher Lloyd’s ‘Doc’ Emmett Brown.

The show’s name is even a play on the iconic Doc and Marty duo from the beloved Back to the Future movie trilogy.

Fans of the show have long envisioned a live action version of the Adult Swim animated series where the circle is completed and Lloyd takes his rightful place as Rick Sanchez.

A new promo clip for the show, posted to Twitter offers a teaser, alongside Jaeden Martell (from the IT remake) as Morty. The caption for the video identifies the duo as the C-132 #rickandmorty, so it’ll be interesting to see whether our heroes encounter the pair in a future Rick and Morty episode.

Star Wars fans will also get a kick out of the 14 second clip, which you can see embedded within the clip below.

It’s not clear whether this has any relation to the forthcoming episode airing on the episode on Sunday night, but we’ve got our fingers crossed for a Christopher Lloyd appearance within the show.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2021: All of the top games to play on the next-gen console

Jade King 6 months ago
Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021: Halo Infinite, Fable, Avowed, and more

Upcoming Xbox Series X Games 2021: Halo Infinite, Fable, Avowed, and more

Jade King 6 months ago
Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Jade King 8 months ago

In an interview with Comicbook.com in 2019, Lloyd said: “I think [the show is] fabulous. I’ve watched it, I love the humour in it, I love the characters. I’ve had a fantasy that they make another Back to the Future, Back to the Future 4. And Back to the Future 4 — it’s not happening — but if it did, Back to the Future 4 collides with Rick and Morty. Someway, somewhere in another time zone, in another space zone.”

Lloyd added he envisions the two characters sitting down “to have a hamburger or something. I don’t know. But something really way out. Maybe a good writer or something. But I think that would be kind of fun.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.