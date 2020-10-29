Watch: Catch up on The Mandalorian Season 1 with this handy recap

The Mandalorian is returning for its much-anticipated second series on October 30, but if you need catching up on what happened in season one then this handy recap is a must.

Disney has just released a handy recap video, covering all the big points from the Mandalorian’s first outing on Disney Plus and it’s the ideal way to refresh your memory before Mando and The Child return. Of course, if you haven’t binged season one yet, then there are plenty of spoilers ahead.

Along with doing a good job at hitting some notable story beats from the first 8 chapters, the recap showcases all the big characters and gives us another chance to see the cutest tv character ever – Baby Yoda. Even if you’ve watched season one recently, this is a good (and very quick) way to bring yourself up to speed.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian hits Disney Plus October 30 and, unlike last year, us Brits won’t have to wait months for it to finally make its way across the Atlantic. Expect episodes to drop weekly, hitting every Friday for the next number of weeks. The first season had 8 eps, so we expect a similar number here and we can’t wait.

While plenty of recent Star Wars content, especially the last trilogy of films, has fallen flat, The Mandalorian was the perfect combination of Star Wars new and old. The characters were bold, storylines interesting and it was visually stunning – especially in 4K and HDR. Early trailers of the second run seem to show a similar feel, so fingers crossed it lives up to our lofty expectations.

