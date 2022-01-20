How to watch Australian Open tennis live online in the UK

How to watch the Australian Open tennis live in the UK: The first Grand Slam of the season is (down) under way. Here’s how to watch the tennis live in the UK.

Anyone for tennis? Well, Novak’s been sent packing after a week of legal drama. Andy’s already out, Emma’s been eliminated, and Roger is still out of the equation with an injury. But yay! Tennis!

The tone setter for the 2022 season has quite a lot of drama already and if you’re already in a late night sports frame of mind, following The Ashes cricket, you can keep the party going for the next week or so.

We’re still in the second round stage, so there’s plenty of great tennis to look forward to between now and the finals next weekend. Here’s how to watch the Australian Open tennis.. perhaps on that best new TV you got for Christmas.

The Aussie open started on January 17 in Melbourne, Australia, and will run until Sunday the 30th. Unfortunately, play gets underway around midnight every night UK time and continues through the night. You’ll probably get to catch some live tennis if you wake at your usual time if you don’t fancy pulling an all-nighter.

How to watch the Australian Open tennis

Eurosport! You’ll need access to Eurosport in the UK to watch the Australian Open tennis tournament. That’s available via the major television platforms. If you have Sky, Eurosport 1 can be found on channel 410, you can find it on BT channel 435 and Virgin channel 521. Eurosport 2 is 411, 436 and 522 respectively.

It’s also available to stream live and online via the discovery+ app in the UK. It’s currently just £29.99 for the first year in the UK and it’s usually £59.99. It can also be accessed on the Eurosport App, and Eurosport.co.uk. You can sign up for discovery+ and see the available plans and devices here.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you're watching content online, it's a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the live sport online.