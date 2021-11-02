How to watch Atalanta vs Man United in the Champions League live on TV and online. Here’s how to watch Atalanta vs Man United

Manchester United have been all over the place in the Champions League this season, but still sit on 6 points from a possible 9. A humiliating defeat at Young Boys was followed up by two second half flight backs and wins over Villareal and tonight’s opponents Atalanta at Old Trafford.

The return game against the Italians is tonight with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer buoyed by a 3-0 win at Tottenham over the weekend. United can go a long way to securing qualification from the group with a win tonight, but the side from Bergamo will again be stiff opposition.

Atalanta vs Man United kick-off time

Atalanta vs Man United will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday November 2. The Champions League game will be played at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

How to watch Atalanta vs Man United

BT Sport once again has the rights to stream the Champions League in the UK for the 2021/2022 season, so you’ll need a subscription of sorts in order to tune into the coverage.

Coverage of tonight’s game starts at 7:45pm UK time on BT Sport 2 and in 4K UHD on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games