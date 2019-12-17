How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool tonight on TV and online

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the Carabao Cup tonight

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: It’s the league cup quarter final. Liverpool find themselves severely limited as the main body of the squad travels away for the Club World Cup, which boss Jurgen Klopp has prioritised. A squad of youth players will take on Premier League rivals, Aston Villa. Here’s how you can watch the game on any device, wherever you are.

Villa vs Liverpool Kick-Off Time — When does the match start?

The match starts at 7.45pm GMT at Villa Park.

Villa vs Liverpool TV Channel — Which TV channel will show the match?

The match will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. If you’re not a Sky customer you can watch the game via Now TV.

Stream Villa vs Liverpool — How to watch online

Sky customers can tune in via the Sky Go app from 7.30pm GMT.

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go in your country, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Villa vs Liverpool Match Preview

Ordinarily, Liverpool would be runaway favourites for this fixture. However, with the senior squad away in Qatar for the Club World Cup, Liverpool’s youngsters will have to step up to the plate.

Liverpool U23 boss, Neil Critchley, will take charge this evening and a squad of Liverpool youth players will attempt to overturn senior Premier League opposition in Aston Villa.

Villa aren’t on the best run of form though. They lost 2-0 to fellow Premier League new boys, Sheffield United, at the weekend and lost 4-1 at home to Leicester before that. They’ve only won one of their last five fixtures and are currently sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation zone, in 17th.

Liverpool fans will be eager to see highly rated Irish keeper, Caoimhun Kelleher, between the sticks. He’s already appeared in the first team against MK Dons and Arsenal and will look to build on that experience and make a mark this evening.

One of the leading figures in Liverpool’s young side could be Pedro Chirivella. The Spaniard has already made seven senior appearances for the club, which will make him more experienced than most of his team-mates tonight.

Overall, it’s a huge ask for this young Liverpool team but it’s not unthinkable that they could pull of an upset in such unusual circumstances. Either way, it will be a compelling match for fans.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…