How to Watch Arsenal vs Man City on TV or online

Arsenal and Manchester City face off this Sunday in the Premier League. Two of the league’s top teams, both have fallen on slightly hard times of late. Arsenal were recently forced to sack Unai Emery, while City are falling further and further behind league leaders, Liverpool. Our guide tells you how to tune in and watch this Sunday’s clash of Premier League giants.

Arsenal vs City Kick-Off — When does the match start?

The match kicks-off at 4.30pm GMT at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs City TV Channel

Sky have the broadcasting rights to this game and it will be available live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

How to stream Arsenal vs City

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the game on almost any device for no additional cost, through the Sky Go app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can buy a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you decide to go for the pass and haven’t signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV previously, it can take some time for channel and streaming to be accessible to you – so, make sure you sign up well in advance.

Here are some useful links to get you started:

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Go in your country, then the best way to get around your issues is a VPN. We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

Arsenal vs City Match Preview

On Monday night Arsenal dispatched West Ham, which was a ray of hope in otherwise patchy recent form for the Gunners. However, in the league game before that they lost to lowly Brighton and have been roundly criticised for their inability to defend solidly.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are looking less and less likely to defend their Premier League title. They’re currently third, 14 points behind Liverpool and six behind Leicester.

City took a suprising loss last weekend when Manchester United came to the Etihad. Ole’s reds left with all three points following goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, 2-1 was the final score.

City manager, Pep Guardiola, has been famous for producing consistent, successful teams, but it’s consistency that City are struggling to grasp this season. Falling any further behind Liverpool at this stage could be the final nail in the coffin of their title hopes. As it is, those hopes are already severely under-threat.

Pep will need a big reaction from his players this Sunday and they will go into the match as favourites, despite playing away.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…