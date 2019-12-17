How to watch The Apprentice 2019 final on TV and online

After a series of increasingly challenging business tasks, Lord Sugar has narrowed down the series’ contestants to the final two. It’s crunch time this week and the winner will finally be decided. Our guide tells you how to watch The Apprentice 2019 final for free on any device.

The winner will get a £250,000 investment from Sugar into the business that they pitch over the course of the final episode. Each candidate’s business plan was submitted when they originally entered the competition. That plan will now be scrutinised by a panel of experts as well as Sugar himself.

The Apprentice 2019 final — What TV channel is it on? What time does it start?

The Apprentice is, as usual, available via the BBC. The final will air on BBC 1 at 9pm GMT.

Stream The Apprentice 2019 final — How to watch online

If you want to catch the final on-the-go, or won’t be able to watch until later, the episode will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Another route is to access BBC programming via TVplayer.com.

If you aren’t sure if you can access these streaming options in your country, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN.

We’ve got a guide to the best VPNs to help you out. VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and allow you to appear as if you are in a different country.

Here are three of the best VPNs for streaming:

The Apprentice 2019 final — Who will win?

The final pits 32-year-old Scarlett Allen-Horton against 30-year-old Carina Lepore. They will pitch their rival business plans to Lord Sugar and a panel of experts in the final.

Lepore owns an artisan bakery and is pitching a huge expansion of that business which, she says, could see it rival Greggs on UK high-streets. She teamed up with her father when his bakery was burnt down and since then the pair have expanded into several small shops.

Allen-Horton, meanwhile, owns her own recruitment company and, similarly, is pitching an expansion of that business rather than a new venture. She wants to build a recruitment firm that puts top talent into high-paid jobs, taking a healthy commission in the process.

In last week’s interviews, Sugar’s aides expressed concerns about the scale-ability of Lepore’s bakery chain. Meanwhile Allen-Horton’s ability to access the profitable top tier of recruitment was brought into question.

This week all the previously fired contestants will return to help the finalists pitch their businesses. While Lepore has a better win-loss ratio in the process so far, it has to be Allen-Horton that enters the final as the competition favourite.

