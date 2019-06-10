How to watch AMD’s Navi E3 2019 live stream

AMD is expected to fully unveil its Navi line-up of GPUs at E3 2019 tonight. Here’s how you can tune in to watch the press conference, which is being live streamed from the show floor.

Last month at Computex 2019, AMD’s president and CEO Dr. Lisa Su formally announced the AMD Navi family of GPUs, which will replace the old Vega series. The first family of Navi GPUs will be called the RX5000 line, and they’ll go on sale in July.

At the Computex keynote Dr. Su said: “When we designed Zen [architecture] in [Ryzen] CPUs we decided it was time for a from-scratch design,” Dr. Su said. “That’s exactly what RDNA is. RDNA is a gaming engine, and architecture that will power the foundation of gaming for the next decade.”

Specifications are currently scarce, but AMD is saying that the new RDNA (Radeon DNA) architecture which the Navi cards are based on will give you around 1.25x performance per clock compared to 1st gen Vega graphics cards, lower latency, a new cache design and a 1.5x boost in performance per Watt.

As well as sketching out details on the forthcoming line of PC components, we may just get a bit more information on the custom-made processors and graphics unit that’s sitting inside Microsoft’s Xbox 2 – aka Project Scarlett.

AMD Navi E3 2019 press conference date and times – when does it start?

AMD’s live stream is due to begin at 11:00pm BST – it’s going to be a late one for UK fans.

Anyone watching from the Eastern Time zone of the United States will need to set their watches for 6:00pm, while anyone watching from the local Pacific Time zone can start watching from the more leisurely time of 3:00pm.

How can I watch the AMD Navi E3 2019 press conference?

You can watch all the action unfold on AMD’s YouTube channel, or you can watch from their Facebook page instead, if you prefer.

In the meantime, here’s everything we know about the AMD Navi range and the new Ryzen 3 processors.

What will AMD show off at E3 2019?

Last month at Computex, AMD announced Navi, and briefly told us what it was, and why it was a fitting follow-up to the previous generation of AMD graphics cards.

We have been promised a closer look at Navi, so we can expect a rundown of all of the key specifications and prices.

We may also get wind of a new, cheaper range of AMD GPUs based on the older GCN architecture – Dr. Su said at Computex 2019: “We love GCN. It’s been a great architecture for us, and you’re going to continue to see GCN as you’ve seen new versions of Vega.”

As it’s E3 2019, we’re hoping to hear more about the work AMD’s done with Microsoft on the custom chip that’s powering the Xbox 2 – though as that console’s not going to see the light of day for a while, it might be that AMD keeps schmut about Project Scarlett for the time being.