Black Friday Washing Machine Deals – Save £260 on a Samsung AddWash machine

Black Friday 2018 is almost upon us, but the deals have already started to spill out like the water from a broken down washing machine.
Which is a not-so-seamless segue into our Black Friday washing machine deals feature. Below you’ll find some of the best early bird deals for washing machines ahead of the big day. Don’t forget that Cyber Monday 2018 follows soon after, and that there’ll be more deals to consider then.
If you’d like some pointers on the kind of features you should be looking out for in your next washing machine, check out our Best Washing Machine guide. Otherwise, on with the Black Friday washing machine deals!
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a washing machine you want, snap it up before the price changes. We’re keeping this page updated so check back for the latest washing machine deals.
AO Washing Machine Deals
Hoover Dynamic Next DXOA410C3 10Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - White - A+++ Rated
An early Black Friday saving on this Hoover washing machine with a big 10kg capacity.
Indesit My Time EWD81482W 8Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - White - A++ Rated
A low price for this quiet and capacious 8kg washing machine, which includes a speedy 20 minute quick wash option. It’s one of the best-value washing machines on the market.
Bosch Serie 4 WAN28150GB 8Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - White - A+++ Rated
An 8kg drum capacity, special allergy settings, and super quiet running make this a pleasant washing machine to live with.
Hoover Dynamic Next DXOA410C3 10Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm - White - A+++ Rated
A very good price on a machine that packs a highly efficient KG Mode, three quick-wash speeds, and the ability to control it remotely via a smartphone app.
Currys Washing Machine Deals
Best Currys Washing Machine Deals
Samsung AddWash WW80K5410UW Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
A massive saving on this AddWash model. This has a capacious 8kg capacity, and the innovative AddWash door lets you add any bits you forget. There's also a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.
Beko WTB841R2W 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - White – Black Tag price
A super budget-friendly option that's perfect for a bigger family thanks to its 8kg capacity.
Samsung AddWash WW80K6414QW Washing Machine - White
We rate this Samsung machine highly for its amazingly frugal Super Eco Wash and the ability to open a small drawer mid-cycle and drop in an item that you may have missed.
Miele Eco WDB020 Washing Machine - White
We found the Miele WDB020 to be exceptionally easy to use and extremely efficient, yet the quality of the wash was beyond reproach.
Samsung AddWash WW80K5410UX Washing Machine - Graphite
An 8kg drum capacity, A+++ energy rating and rapid 1400 rpm spin speed get this Samsung washer off to a good start, while Samsung’s AddWash feature lets you add bits and bobs midway through a wash.
Hotpoint FML 842 G UK 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine - Graphite
An 8kg capacity, rapid 1400 rpm spin speed, and a special Anti Stain program are appealing features at this price.
John Lewis Washing Machine Deals
Best John Lewis Washing Machine Deals
Hoover DXOA49C3 Freestanding Washing Machine, 9kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
If quantity matters a lot to you, check out this 9kg mammoth from Hoover. It automatically weighs each load, and adjusts the time, water and electricity usage to suit. Clever.
AEG L7FEE865R Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1600rpm Spin, White
Widely held to be one of the finest washing machines for the money, the AEG L7FEE865R produces a rapid 1,600rpm spin speed, a large 8kg drum and a bunch of programmes. You can claim £50 by cashback redemption.
Samsung WW70J5555MW/EU ecobubble™ Freestanding Washing Machine, 7kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
This is pretty much the cheapest we’ve seen this washing machine for among the top retailers, and it also throws in the benefits of an additional 3 year guarantee at no extra cost.
Miele WCE320 Quick PowerWash Freestanding Washing Machine, 8kg Load, A+++ Energy Rating, 1400rpm Spin, White
John Lewis is already known for its extensive coverage, but with this high-end Miele washing machine you can claim an extra 8 years guarantee.
Amazon Washing Machine Deals
Best Amazon Washing Machine Deals
Zanussi ZWF71463W 7kg 1400rpm Freestanding Washing Machine - White
This smaller 7kg washing machine is extremely simple to use and efficient, yet extremely effective.
