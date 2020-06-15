WarnerMedia to ditch HBO GO and tweak HBO Now name

HBO Max launched in the US last month and WarnerMedia has taken the opportunity to clear up its naming conventions… sort of.

For anyone out of the loop, HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s newest streaming platform. The site features 10,000 hours of premium content, including movies, TV shows and Max Originals, from Game of Thrones to Euphoria to The Sopranos. HBO Max launched in May in the US and costs $14.99 a month, with plans to expand to Europe in the future.

So, what does that mean for WarnerMedia’s two other HBO streaming services? The company recently clarified its plan for HBO Now and HBO Go.

Related: What to watch on HBO Max

First of all, the company is getting rid of HBO Go. HBO Go is a streaming service that comes free with any HBO subscription purchased through a TV provider. It includes HBO original content, including TV series, documentaries, specials and a large choice of movies.

HBO Go will no longer be available on US platforms from July 31, though it will continue to be accessible through HBOGO.com through August 31.

HBO Now is getting a new name, too. The standalone streaming service has been WarnerMedia’s option for users without cable or satellite TV, instead allowing users to be billed directly by HBO or via an in-app purchase. Like HBO Go, HBO Now offers original HBO content, including TV series, documentaries, specials and movies.

Related: Is HBO Max coming to the UK?

Over the coming months, HBO Now is set to be rebranded to (wait for it) HBO. Existing HBO Now users will continue to have access to the new HBO, along with HBO Max at no additional cost.

While we’re glad has HBO cleared all this up, the end of HBO Go is bad news for Roku and Amazon Fire TV users. According to CNET, WarnerMedia has failed to secure HBO Max deals with Roku or Amazon, leaving around 70% of streaming devices in the US without an HBO app.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …