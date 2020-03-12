Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Warner Bros. Games were set to unveil Batman and Harry Potter titles at E3

George Storr |

As you’ve probably heard by now, E3 has been cancelled and it sounds like some interesting reveals from Warner Brothers Games – including Harry Potter and Batman titles – will be delayed as a result. 

The Harry Potter title, rumoured to be called Harry Potter Magic Awakened, is reportedly an RPG title, set in the 1800s.

This is something that’s been rumoured for a while now. Some footage leaked way back in 2018 and fans have been looking for more hints ever since. Take a look at the leaked footage below.

The leaked footage has been doing the rounds for a long, long time now. However, we were finally expecting to hear something concrete about the game at E3, as Warner Bros. Games were set to exhibit there. Now, we’ll have to wait for a further announcement. Could we see the game revealed in a live stream event instead?

Warner Bros. Games were also apparently set to unveil a Batman game at E3. GeeksWorldwide cited anonymous sources, claiming that the title was set to be a ‘soft reboot’ of the Arkham franchise, previously developed by Rocksteady.

The sources went further, claiming that the new Batman title was set to kick off a new series of cohesive DC-universe games. The same sources claim a next-gen Superman game is also in the works, but this was not expected to be unveiled just yet.

Again, we’re obviously not going to see this new Batman title unveiled at E3 now, with the conference being cancelled. That leaves us with questions. Will Warner Bros. Games live stream announcements themselves? Or, perhaps, offer announcements via E3’s online platforms? Only time will tell but there are two titles we’re keen to learn more about.

We’re expecting a raft of digital events, featuring live-streams, game-play videos and more, to land in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on your favourite publishers’ social media for their announcements.

George Storr
Staff Writer
George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…
George Storr

