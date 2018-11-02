Warcraft 3: Reforged is a remaster of a classic fans have been waiting for

Blizzard Entertainment has announced Warcraft 3: Reforged, a surprise remaster of the iconic RTS classic.

Having paved the way for World of Warcraft with its universe of characters, Warcraft 3 originally launched for PC and Mac in 2002, and fans have been discussing the idea of a remake/remaster for years.

Judging by the stellar reaction we saw upon the announcement at BlizzCon 2018, it was most definitely worth the wait, and Warcraft 3 looks pretty lush in 4K.

Blizzard has confirmed that the entire experience has been remastered for modern systems while maintaining the classic look and feel fans remember.

Alongside the original campaign, Warcraft 3: Reforged will include all of the content for Reign of Chaos alongside its expansion – The Frozen Throne.

In terms of new features, Reforged will include modern multiplayer matchmaking, an updated user interface and plentiful quality of life improvements.

Players can look forward to 62 missions and four hours of enhanced cutscenes set to retell the vanilla story. It’s been a long time coming and should be a great way for newcomers to play, too.

Warcraft 3: Reforged is set to release in 2019.