This War of Mine and Moonlighter are free on the Epic Store right now

Epic Games has announced the next duo of free games currently available on its digital storefront, alongside a glimpse at what’s to come.

First up is Moonlighter, a fantastic retro-esque experience where you run your own store in a town pulled straight from a classic RPG.

However, you’ll need to delve into dungeons to discover treasure and defeat monsters to obtain any wares worth selling in your marketplace.

This leads to an enjoyable loop of dungeon crawling and light management that is seriously addictive, and upgrading your shop and meeting townsfolk is a blast too.

Next up is This War of Mine, which is suitably more bleak than Moonlighter. Taking place in a fictional country torn apart by an on-going conflict, you manage the lives of citizens suffering through the ordeal.

It’s incredibly depressing, yet equally compelling in the people and stories they have to tell throughout. You must make harsh decisions, depending on who gets food and water or is forced to search for supplies. The thing is, they might not come back.

Both of these games are great, and given they’re completely free, there isn’t’t any real excuse not to try them out. If you’re without a gaming PC, you can always make an Epic account and redeem them for later.

Epic Games has also unveiled the duo of games set to follow these two offerings, and those are Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake and Ubisoft’s For Honor. Yep, they’ll be completely free, too!

It’s fascinating to see Ubisoft’s For Honor debut on Epic’s launcher, given it’s also available on Steam and Ubisoft’s own Uplay service. It’s same to assume the playerbase will carry across all of them, otherwise you’ll be playing with separate communities.

