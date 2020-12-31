Want some exclusive Elvis remixes? Peloton says ‘on yer bike’

2020 (or was it 2019, who can keep track?) saw video games become a destination for new music and movie trailers, with artists showing up in games like Fortnite to debut new songs.

As well as doing a lot of shouting at people riding stationary bikes, Peloton has been hatching a plan to get some exclusive Elvis Presley remixes for those pedalling away the New Year celebrations.

There are three remixes of The King’s hits after collaborations with Chrome, Big Boi and DJ Dillon Francis, which are available within an “ultimate remix collection” in the Peloton app.

Related: Best fitness trackers

The songs Do The Vega, Catchin’ On Fast, and Clean Up Your Own Backyard will be exclusive to Peloton for the first month before everyone else can have a listen. Sony owns them so it’s likely they’ll land on the usual streaming platforms thereafter.

Peloton calls the remixes a “new expression of the classic catalog in a contemporary way,” which is kinda code for ‘people who actually enjoy Elvis’ music will probably absolutely hate this’. It isn’t the first time Peloton has nabbed some exclusive music, it has also signed deals with the likes of Beyonce and, like other providers, pays royalties on music played during workouts.

Alongside the remixes, Peloton has announced that its 30-day free trial has been extended to two-months as part of a New Year promo. As well as a load of cycling workouts, you’ll also be able to access some yoga, meditation, running and stretching classes so it’s totally worth it if you don’t have the bike.

Have you snagged a Peloton bike for Christmas? Let us know how the routines are going @trustedreviews on Twitter.