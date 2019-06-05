Want to Save £40 on Samsung’s Best Budget Tablet? Here’s How

Currys PC World is offering £40 cashback when you nab the brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e, bringing it down to just £339.

The already more affordable version of Samsung’s flagship tablet is now even easier on the wallet with this amazing deal from Currys PC World. Claim £40 cashback on the sleek S5e when you buy the tablet before June 27. This knocks the price down from £379 to only £339.

The tablet comes straight out of the box with a hefty 64GB of storage, meaning you can store up to 11 hours of high definition video and up to 14,000 photos on the device. It also boasts a great Quad HD AMOLED display, up to 14.5 hours battery life and runs on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system.

In our hands on review of the Galaxy Tab S5e, we praised the device’s impressive display in particular. Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “It packs a 1600 x 2560 resolution and looks utterly stunning. Colours pop with an oomph, blacks are inky and it can get really quite bright. I watched a couple of demo videos and played a bit of Asphalt 9 and was completely immersed”.

The tablet is just 5.5mm thick with a slim bezel which allows it to be held comfortably in one hand. You can find a fingerprint sensor on the side of the device as well as a USB-C port, making the tablet compatible with Samsung’s fast charging tech.

Other great features include a 13-megapixel camera, octa-core processor, DeX support so you can connect the tablet to a bigger screen and Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant.

The Galaxy Tab S5e is only available with £40 cashback until June 27 so take advantage of the offer now to avoid missing out. It is eligible on both the black and silver models and can be purchased directly through Currys PC World website.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.