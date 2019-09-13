Fancy some Apple AirPods for £36? This iPhone 11 Deal is just the ticket

Get your hands on the brand new iPhone 11 for £48 a month and pay only £36 for a cheap pair of Apple AirPods in this Virgin Media pre-order deal.

Buy: Apple iPhone 11 Contract with £36 AirPods Thrown in for £49.50 a Month

Nope, we’re not kidding. Booted with 6GB of data, as well as unlimited texts and 1500 minutes for calls, pay just £48 a month for Apple’s latest flagship launch, the iPhone 11, and sling an extra £1.50 during your 24-month contract for a pair of supremely cheap Apple AirPods on the side.

iPhone 11 and AirPods Deal Apple iPhone 11 - 6GB of Data, 1500 Minutes and Unlimited Texts - On a 24 month contract pay £1.50 on top every month and get a pair of Apple AirPods for only £36 alongside the stunning iPhone 11 with dual rear camera set-up, liquid retina LCD and A13 Bionic chip.

Coming to just £36 across the 24-month period, this staggering deal allows you to get a pair of AirPods to go with your hot-off-the-press handset for an unmissable low price. Totalling at £49.50 a month, this is truly a double whammy of a deal.

The iPhone 11 is finally here, acting as a successor to the iPhone XR, Apple’s more affordable option for those not looking to splash quite so much cash. Available now in six interesting new colours, buy the 6.1-inch handset with Liquid Retina LCD in purple, green, yellow, white, black or product red.

Packing the brand new A13 Bionic chip, the iPhone 11 boasts all-new power that Apple deems beyond its years. Equipped with an even more incredible performance, it goes without saying the XR already had an impeccable battery, but with the A13 chip, iPhone 11 users can expect a further one hour of battery life before they run out of juice.

Perhaps the most exciting upgrade from the iPhone XR is the iPhone 11’s dual camera now featured on the back of the phone, packing a wide and ultra wide sensor. Able to pack more into ultimately sharp, clear images, the front camera has also undergone some changes with the TrueDepth camera now allowing you to glow up your selfies with slow-mo functions that see the introduction of the ‘slo-fie’.

With some Apple AirPods in tow – true wireless ear buds that perfectly sync up with the iPhone – enjoy a flawless connection that allows you to snappily listen to that album or podcast as soon as you place the AirPods in your ears. Working in perfect tandem with other Apple products, there really isn’t a pairing out there quite like it.

Be one of the first to get your hands on one of Apple’s latest handsets and also be the proud owner of a pair of AirPods for a total of just £36 across your 24-month contract. Virgin Media is truly spoiling us.

