Want an Xbox One X styled after Nike Air trainers? Microsoft has you covered

Microsoft has revealed a limited edition Xbox One X console that is fashioned after a pair of Nike Air trainers.

To commemorate Super Bowl 54 taking place this Sunday, the gaming giant has teamed up with its sportswear contemporary to give it away in the #NikeMaddenNFL20XboxSweepstakes.

The limited edition console is themed after the Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90 sneakers revealed earlier this week, so there is a tie-in with an actual video game too.

It features the iconic Nike swoosh with red and white accents. There’s also matching controllers to boot. You won’t be able to buy these consoles, but you stand a chance of winning the bundle just by retweeting the Xbox competition tweet.

Related: Best Xbox One X games

“…all you need to do is retweet the Xbox contest tweet and include the hashtag #NikeMaddenNFL20XboxSweepstakes,” Microsoft writes. “One lucky winner will receive the special edition Nike x Madden NFL 20 Air Max 90s, Nike x Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X console plus two custom controllers, and a copy of Madden NFL 20.”

Whether the company will make additional consoles available at a later date remains to be seen. The company did say “limited edition” rather than one of a kind, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Thankfully, NFL-loving Brits can also enter the competition. The only stipulation requires gamers to be a legal resident of any Xbox Live supported region. The sweepstakes begin today at 8am PST (4pm UK time) and run until February 8.

Microsoft is no stranger to trainers-themed Xbox One consoles. A couple of years back it ran a similar scheme to honour the release of the latest Nike Air Jordan III shoes.

Will you be tuning into the Super Bowl on Sunday? Are you rooting for the Chiefs or the 49ers? Or just happy to enjoy a game without the Patriots? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …