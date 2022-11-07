Want an iPhone 14 Pro before Christmas? Better order it right now

Apple has warned customers to expect longer iPhone 14 Pro wait times, amid Covid 19-related issues at its production facilities in the Far East.

In a statement, the company said its ability to produce the sought-after flagship iPhone 14 models has been reduced because of shutdowns at a key assembly factory in China.

The company says shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been considerably reduced, meaning those ordering the high-end devices may not receive them for a number of weeks.

On the Apple UK storefront, the iPhone 14 Pro is already showing wait times of 4-5 weeks for all colour and storage configurations in the range. That means ordering now is practically essential if you want to receive the handset prior to Christmas. Given the situation is likely to get worse before it gets better, iPhone 14 Pro handsets might be hard to come by well into 2023.

Of course, shoppers may have more luck obtaining the iPhone 14 Pro models from sources outside of Apple’s official store, but that’s the grim state of play when buying direct.

“COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain,” Apple said in a rare statement published to its Newsroom website.

“We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products. We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.”

Have you snagged an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max yet? Has it lived up to expectations? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.