 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Want an iPhone 14 Pro before Christmas? Better order it right now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has warned customers to expect longer iPhone 14 Pro wait times, amid Covid 19-related issues at its production facilities in the Far East.

In a statement, the company said its ability to produce the sought-after flagship iPhone 14 models has been reduced because of shutdowns at a key assembly factory in China.

The company says shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been considerably reduced, meaning those ordering the high-end devices may not receive them for a number of weeks.

On the Apple UK storefront, the iPhone 14 Pro is already showing wait times of 4-5 weeks for all colour and storage configurations in the range. That means ordering now is practically essential if you want to receive the handset prior to Christmas. Given the situation is likely to get worse before it gets better, iPhone 14 Pro handsets might be hard to come by well into 2023.

Of course, shoppers may have more luck obtaining the iPhone 14 Pro models from sources outside of Apple’s official store, but that’s the grim state of play when buying direct.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro delays

“COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain,” Apple said in a rare statement published to its Newsroom website.

“We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products. We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.”

Have you snagged an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max yet? Has it lived up to expectations? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Android 13 now arriving on more Samsung Galaxy phones

Android 13 now arriving on more Samsung Galaxy phones

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Would you sacrifice Xbox Series X graphics to save energy? Microsoft wants to know

Would you sacrifice Xbox Series X graphics to save energy? Microsoft wants to know

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
YouTube Shorts actually look half decent in new TV interface

YouTube Shorts actually look half decent in new TV interface

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Apple planning major changes to Siri, but not everyone will be happy

Apple planning major changes to Siri, but not everyone will be happy

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Devialet goes mad for portable sound with the Mania smart speaker

Devialet goes mad for portable sound with the Mania smart speaker

Kob Monney 12 hours ago
How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: Is the Premier League game on TV? Watch live and listen for free

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: Is the Premier League game on TV? Watch live and listen for free

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.