WandaVision Disney Plus premiere will be a double-header for Marvel fans

Disney has confirmed that the long-awaited Marvel original series WandaVision will enjoy a two-episode debut on Disney Plus on January 15.

In a break from the strict one-a-week diet fans of The Mandalorian have been subject to, Disney is rewarding MCU fans for their patience with an effective feature-length premiere.

After that, the third episode of WandaVision will air on January 22 and on a weekly basis thereafter. There are nine episodes in total and all will be rated PG. A press release spotted by ComicBook features the official synopsis for the time and space-bending original series

It reads: “Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems…The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

According to the site, the new show will lay some of the groundwork for phase four of the Marvel Cinematic universe, with Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse both feeling the effects of what takes place within this narrative.

WandaVision might be the first Marvel series to hit Disney Plus, but it certainly won’t be the last. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will land on March 19, while Loki is coming in May. A Hawkeye series is coming in 2022 while Ms. Marvel will air before the end of the year.

Which new Marvel show are you most looking forward to watching on Disney Plus? Will WandaVision live up to the high expectations? Personally, we’re most excited about the confirmed-but-undated I Am Groot. Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.