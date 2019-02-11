iTunes Store and AirPlay 2-toting Samsung QLED TVs are here

So we weren’t just imagining it. Following the shock announcement at CES, the era of televisual harmony between Samsung and Apple has now begun in earnest. The 2019 Samsung TVs with bundled-in access to the iTunes Store and support for the AirPlay 2 casting technology are now available to pre-order in the US.

The range of 4K and 8K resolution QLED sets, unveiled at last month’s annual tech extravaganza, are the first non-Apple TV devices to include access to the iTunes Store.

Previously, Windows PCs were the only non-Apple products with access to the iTunes Movies and TV Shows stores, which represents a big breakaway from the iPhone-maker’s previous stance.

As such, those snapping up Samsung Smart TVs will be able to access their existing iTunes Movies and TV Shows libraries via the dedicated app, as well as enjoying the ability to buy and rent new titles.

This breakthrough, combined with the presence of the support for AirPlay 2, makes the Samsung sets a much more attractive proposition for iPhone and iPad owners, who don’t own a recent Apple TV set-top box.

Related: Best TVs 2019

As revealed at CES in January, there are four series (Q60, Q70, Q80 and Q90) of 4K QLED TVs to choose from, ranging from 43 to 82-inches in size. As for the 2019 QLED 8K line-up, there are five in total with the smallest being 65-inches and the largest a whopping 98-inches.

If you don’t fancy splashing out on a 2019 set, after grabbing one of the Quantum LED sets last year, then there’s no need to panic. Support for the Apple tech is coming to all 2018 Samsung Smart TVs via a future firmware update.

Of course, there’s plenty more to get excited about beyond Apple integration. Samsung is promising its 2019 QLED sets will deliver a more pristine picture with selected sets offering “Ultra Viewing Angle technology, which restructures the TV’s panels so the backlight passes through the panel with lights evenly onto the screen.”

Samsung is also promising a more intelligent quantum processor for the 8K sets, which will upscale lower resolution content. At this stage, that applies to pretty much all content.

The TVs are available to pre order at Samsung.com and at selected retailers around the US. As for the UK market, Samsung is still promising a spring 2019 release, with no word on a pre-order date from the official channels as yet. We’ll keep you posted.

Will you be snapping up a Samsung QLED TV in 2019? Does the Apple integration push you towards a Samsung telly purchase? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.